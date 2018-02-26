Auto racing: Kevin Harvick finishes off dominant weekend in Atlanta

In the second round, John Force's engine exploded at the finish line, sending him veering across the right lane in front of Jonnie Lindberg and hard into a retaining wall. The hit lifted his rear tires off the ground, and they landed on Lindberg's canopy. The parachutes from both cars got tangled at that point, and Lindberg's car dragged Force's back across the track and into the left wall. It was the second time in two events that Force blew an engine in elimination rounds.