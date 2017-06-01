Watch Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios destroy his racket in frustration at the French Open

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios had a bad day at the French Open on Thursday, and his racket paid the price.
The 18th-seeded player was doing just fine against unseeded South African Kevin Anderson during their second-round match, winning the first set and seeming to be in control of the second.
But then things started going wrong for Kyrgios. And he responded like this:
And this:
Things continued downhill from there. According to news.com.au, Kyrgios said to a spectator during the fourth set, “ “Get me a beer now. Honest to God, get me one now.”
After leading, 4-2, in the second set, Kyrgios won just three more games the rest of the way and lost the match, 5-7, 6-4, 6-1, 6-2.
"Obviously, it was frustration,” he later said of his racket abuse. “Like, I'm not going to do that just because I feel like it. Yeah, I mean, it kind of feels good. It just kind of feels like a whole buildup and then it kind of just goes."
