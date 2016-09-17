North Dakota State's 'upset' over Iowa is business as usual for the Bison

You can call North Dakota State’s 23-21 win over No. 11 Iowa on Saturday an upset. Bison fans might call it business as usual.

North Dakota State, a Football Championship Subdivision (used to be Division I-AA) power, has won six consecutive games against top-level opponents since 2010.

Oh, and thanks, Iowa, for that $500,000 the Bison got just for showing up for the game at Iowa City.

North Dakota State has won five consecutive FCS titles and is top ranked again this season, though there was plenty of reason to believe its streak against upper-division teams was in jeopardy against Iowa.

The Bison’s last five wins over Football Bowl Subdivision teams weren’t exactly powerhouses; those opponents finished with combined records of 20-41.

Plus, North Dakota State’s first two wins this season came in overtime, against Charleston Southern and Eastern Washington.

The Cardiac Kids theme held true again versus Iowa. The Bison won on a 37-yard field goal by Cam Pedersen as time expired.

North Dakota State, the program that produced No. 2 NFL draft pick Carson Wentz, beat Iowa at its own smash-mouth game, rushing for 239 yards and holding the Hawkeyes to 34 yards in 25 carries.

In the meantime, quarterback Easton Stick, who guided the Bison to eight wins last season when Wentz was injured, ran his college career record to 11-0 by completing 11 of 19 passes for 124 yards and a touchdown and running for 35 yards.

mike.hiserman@latimes.com

Twitter: @MikeHiserman