Pac-12 football: No. 18 Washington, No. 19 Utah pick up easy wins

Gaskin had 135 yards rushing, but it was a disappointing total after the way he started. Gaskin had 101 yards after just three carries —including a 64-yard burst on the third play of the game to set up Washington's first touchdown. He finished the first half with 107 yards rushing, but his only time finding the end zone came on a 10-yard pass from Browning late in the half. Gaskin added a rushing touchdown in the third quarter on a 6-yard run one play after a punt by Washington hit an Oregon State blocker and was recovered by the Huskies.