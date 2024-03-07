Angela Dugalić shines in UCLA’s win over Utah, setting up showdown with USC

UCLA forward Angela Dugalić, shown here celebrating during a game against Oregon in January, scored 17 points in the Bruins’ 67-57 win over Utah in the Pac-12 tournament quarterfinals Thursday night.

This is the only team on which a former five-star prospect like Angela Dugalić could become an afterthought. Often overshadowed by a trio of All-Pac-12 players, the Oregon transfer reasserted her presence in UCLA’s 67-57 win over Utah in the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 tournament Thursday.

Dugalić scored 12 of her season-high-tying 17 points during the second half to push No. 3 seed UCLA into the semifinals of the Pac-12 tournament at MGM Grand Garden Arena. The victory, paired with No. 2 USC’s over Arizona, set up the final installment of this season’s Bruins-Trojans crosstown rivalry trilogy in Friday’s semifinal at 7:30 p.m. PST.

Sophomore Kiki Rice added 13 points with nine rebounds while fifth-year guard Charisma Osborne had 16 points, shaking off a third-quarter knee injury that sidelined her about two minutes of game time after she collided with Utah’s Inês Vieira midway through the third quarter.

Advertisement

Osborne had carried the Bruins through the first half with 12 points. She was UCLA’s only double-digit scorer with the Bruins clinging to a five-point lead at the break and left the game with the Bruins up by six against the explosive Utes, who lead the conference in three-point shooting at 36.8%.

Dugalić immediately quelled the threat of a comeback by shoveling a pass to Londynn Jones for a three that put the Bruins up by nine. When Utah (22-10) cut the lead to five on the opening possession of the fourth quarter, Dugalić answered with a midrange baseline jumper that pushed it back to seven. She hit a dagger three-pointer to put the Bruins up by 13 with 6:59 to go off a missed shot by Osborne and Lauren Betts’ offensive rebound.

Betts finished with eight points and seven rebounds.