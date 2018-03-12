109th ranked Taro Daniel upsets Novak Djokovic in the BNP Paribas Open

"I was, like, 'OK, he's not playing well. I can do it. If I really stick to this, I can do it,' " said Daniel, the American-born son of an American father and Japanese mother. "And in the second set too, I was, like, OK , he broke me [for a 4-3 lead]. Usually I would have been, like, 'OK , he broke me. It's probably going to be over in the third set. He's probably going to beat me 6-2 or 6-3.' "