Resurgency has Fritz disproving the naysayers

Fritz, who started the year ranked 104 and moved to 74th before this tournament, had two match points in the 10th game of the third set but couldn't capitalize. He didn't panic. "I tried to just focus up on my service game after I lost those two, and I told myself to just make him beat me in a third-set breaker because that's my specialty," Fritz said after improving his career record in third-set tiebreakers to 11-1. "I think it speaks to my strengths on court, which is just being clutch and playing my best tennis in the big moments."