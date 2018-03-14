At 20, Naomi Osaka has an old-timer’s attitude

No. 31 seed Philipp Kohlschreiber of Germany defeated No. 2 Marin Cilic of Croatia 6-4, 6-4. Kohlschreiber will face Pierre-Hugues Herbert, who advanced when Gael Monfils retired from their third-round match because of a back injury with Herbert leading 6-2, 3-1…. Taro Daniel of Japan, who stunned Novak Djokovic on Sunday, came back to earth on Tuesday when Leonardo Mayer of Argentina dismissed him, 6-4, 6-1. Mayer's next opponent will be No. 6 seed Juan Martin del Potro, who outhit David Ferrer of Spain 6-4, 7-6 (3). Del Potro and Mayer grew up together and frequently practice together. "It will be a special match for both," Del Potro said. "And I know if he has a good day he's very dangerous guy and he plays solid from the baseline."