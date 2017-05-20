Preakness notes: Term Of Art fails as West Coast's only representative in Preakness

The West Coast isn’t used to being an afterthought in Triple Crown races but it certainly was in this year’s Preakness.

Royal Mo was the best hope but he was injured during a workout the week before the race. He was retired.

Doug O’Neill wasn’t planning on running anyone but then Calumet Farm, Term Of Art’s owner, offered up the idea and O’Neill bit.

Term Of Art finished 10th in the 10-horse field.

“I thought [jockey] Jose [Ortiz] had him in a perfect spot and then around the three-eighth pole he said a horse came over on him a little bit and Term Of Art overreacted,” O’Neill said. “He sucked out of it and dropped out of the race and then came on a little bit in the end.

“He’s a talented horse and one of these days he is going to put everything together and is going to be a big-time horse.”

Conquest Mo Money

One of the more disappointing performances was by Conquest Mo Money, who was expected to be on or near the lead. Instead he languished mid-pack and finished seventh.

“I thought he would be more in the race,” trainer Miguel Hernandez said. “It was a little too fast for him. He ran two times already from the outside post so that didn’t bother him. My ride [Jorge Carreno] tried to put him in the race, but it didn’t work out. I think he could go on to Belmont.”

Good investment

Senior Investment, the second-longest shot on the board behind Term Of Art, came through with an outstanding performance to finish third.

“It was great race, I was happy with him,” said trainer Kenny McPeek. “He showed me he could compete against these kind and continued to improve. He’s a really good horse with a huge future and I think we’re just getting started with him.”

The colt ran most of his race at the back of the pack and entered the stretch in eighth. His late rally was good but he was 4 3/4 lengths behind Classic Empire at the wire.

“A mile and a half at the Belmont is going to be right up his alley,” McPeek said.

john.cherwa@latimes.com

@jcherwa