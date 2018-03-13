Venus makes it past Serena; sisterhood shines after match

"I think it's just match [play]," Serena said to explain what was lacking in her game. "You know, you're out there, and I can't really replicate the situation no matter how much I do in practice, or I make those shots 10 times out of 10 in practice. It's just the nerves, the anticipation you feel naturally. You know, it's a little bit of everything that comes in a match that just doesn't normally happen."