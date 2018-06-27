Serena Williams at No. 25 in post-pregnancy Wimbledon return

By moving Williams into the top 32, the All England Club afforded her “protection” from facing any other seeded player in either of the first two rounds — and, of course, allowed the other seeds to avoid facing her that early too. Williams is a former No. 1 whose 23 major singles championships are a record for the professional era, which began in 1968. She missed Wimbledon in 2017 but won the title the last two times she was in the field, in 2015 and 2016.