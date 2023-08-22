Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian welcome baby No. 2 — doubles, anyone?

It’s another girl for Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian, who have welcomed their second child .

The baby girl, Adira River Ohanian, joins her 6-year-old big sister, Olympia, the tennis pro and the Reddit co-founder confirmed Tuesday on social media, sharing a video featuring the new family of four.

“Welcome my beautiful angel,” Williams captioned the minute-long TikTok set to Bazzi’s “Beautiful.” The slow-building video showed each member of the family entering the frame, with Williams bringing their bundle of joy into the shot in the last few moments.

Ohanian shared additional details on Instagram.

“Welcome, Adira River Ohanian,” he wrote, revealing their baby’s name. “I’m grateful to report our house is teaming with love: a happy & healthy newborn girl and happy & healthy mama. Feeling grateful. @serenawilliams you’ve now given me another incomparable gift — you’re the GMOAT.”

“Thanks to all the amazing medical staff who took care of my wife & our daughter 🙏 I’ll never forget the moment I introduced @olympiaohanian to her baby sister,” he added, sharing a photo of the sisters’ first meeting.

He concluded the post with a Bible verse from Isaiah 48: “Your peace would have been like a river, your well-being like the waves of the sea.”

Williams, 41, and Ohanian, 40, announced that they were expecting again in May. That’s when she walked the white carpet at the Met Gala in New York and showcased her growing belly during the high-fashion affair.

“Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala,” Williams wrote on Instagram at the time.

The athlete continued to chronicle her body’s transformation on social media, acing a swipe-for-a-surprise maternity photo while vacationing in Europe last spring and using her platform to empower others.

“Being confident is not always easy ... especially taking pics and being pregnant,” she wrote at the time. “Sometimes people close to you will try to take your joy — but it’s important to remember who you are and never be afraid to shine.”

By late July, the spouses revealed that their second child would be a baby girl. Ohanian coordinated a light display conveying the message to family and friends during the little one’s baby shower. They aptly themed the event as “Our Next Great Adventure.”

The parents welcomed their elder daughter in September 2017, two months prior to their nuptials in New Orleans. The tennis superstar — who was two months pregnant when she won the Australian Open that year — later shared that she gave birth to Olympia by emergency C-section and survived multiple postpartum complications and surgeries after the baby arrived. The revelations underscored the high maternal mortality rate among Black women in the United States.

In 2022, Williams announced her “evolution” away from tennis. She also wrote an essay for Vogue explaining that she made the decision so she could focus on expanding her family.