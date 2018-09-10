Djokovic beats del Potro to win U.S. Open men's championship

A precise Djokovic on Sunday won his 14th Grand Slam singles title, fighting off a spirited but visibly tiring del Potro to earn a 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-3 victory under the roof at Arthur Ashe Stadium in the U.S. Open men’s final. Djokovic, who also won the Wimbledon title this year, was too quick for del Potro and his endurance stood him in good stead as he won his third title here in eight appearances in the final. He previously won in 2011 and 2015. Del Potro was the champion here in 2009, before he began experiencing wrist pain and all those surgical procedures.