No. 1 seed Simona Halep is overpowered by 44th-ranked Kaia Kanepi in the U.S. Open's first round

Kanepi was impressive in the first set, going up two breaks to take a 4-1 lead and finishing off the set by winning at love. She wore down a little bit in the second set, when Halep broke to cut Kanepi’s lead to 3-1. Halep held for 3-2 and although Kanepi began to miss shots, she gutted out the rest of the match and finished with 26 winners, to nine for Halep.