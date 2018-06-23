Tennis: Federer will go for 99th singles title against Coric

The Swiss great, who won his 18th grass-court title in Stuttgart, Germany, on Sunday, is just two match wins away from matching Jimmy Connors' all-time record of 174 victories on grass. After skipping the entire clay-court season for the second year in a row, Federer extended his grass-court winning streak to 20 matches, including Stuttgart and last year's titles at Halle and Wimbledon. The revitalized 36-year-old only had a longer streak on the surface once before, when he won 65 consecutive matches on grass between 2003 and 2008.