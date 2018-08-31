Official's discussion with Nick Kyrgios doesn't sit well with those who saw umpire leave chair

Nick Kyrgios, free spirit that he is, doesn’t have a coach. Whether the 23-year-old Australian received illegal coaching aid from an unlikely source — the chair umpire assigned to his second-round U.S. Open match against Pierre-Hugues Herbert — became a point of contention Thursday. It also brought another dash of chaos to a tournament that has had to make up a heat-related rule on the fly and apologize to a female player who was charged with an unwarranted code violation for turning her shirt around on the court.