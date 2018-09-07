Serena Williams closing in on history, will meet Naomi Osaka in quest for 24th major title

Her affection for Williams will end, though, when she steps on the court. “Of course, it feels a little bit surreal,” Osaka said. “Even when I was a little kid, I always dreamed that I would play Serena in a final of a Grand Slam. Just the fact that it’s happening, I’m very happy about it. At the same time I feel like even though I should enjoy this moment, I should still think of it as another match. Yeah, I shouldn’t really think of her as, like, my idol. I should just try to play her as an opponent.”