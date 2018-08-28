Simona Halep gets bounced in a New York minute

For the second straight year Halep couldn’t get out of the first round of the U.S. Open, becoming the first No. 1-seeded player in the 50 years of the Open Era to exit in the first round of this exhausting but exhilarating event. Halep was thoroughly outplayed by an aggressive Kaia Kanepi on Monday in the first match at the renovated Louis Armstrong Stadium, enabling No. 44-ranked Kanepi to earn a well-deserved 6-2, 6-4 victory on a hot, sticky day. For perspective on how unlikely this was, consider that Kanepi lost in the first round of the French Open and Halep won the tournament for her first Grand Slam title.