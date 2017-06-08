'Cavs in 7' tweet gave hope to Cleveland basketball fans; too bad J.R. Smith didn't really write it

Cavs in 7.

Not exactly the thought running through most people's heads immediately following the Cleveland Cavaliers’ heartbreaking 118-113 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night to fall behind 3-0 in the best-of-seven series.

But that’s the message that came from the Twitter account belonging to Cleveland guard J.R. Smith, instantly bringing hope to Cavaliers fans everywhere.

But here’s the thing. The tweet was deleted soon after, and Smith said his Twitter account had been hacked.

"I got out of the shower and my phone was buzzing. I did not tweet that,” Smith told Cleveland.com as he left the locker room Wednesday night.

"I'm smarter than that."

But don’t worry, Cavalier fans. Smith may not have sent out that tweet, but he agree with what it said.

"I do believe," Smith said. "But I didn't tweet that. I would be much smarter than that to tweet that at literally 12:04, right after the game."

Caption UCLA guard Lonzo Ball met with the media following an individual workout with the Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers will make the No. 2 pick in the NBA draft on June 22. UCLA guard Lonzo Ball met with the media following an individual workout with the Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers will make the No. 2 pick in the NBA draft on June 22. Caption UCLA guard Lonzo Ball met with the media following an individual workout with the Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers will make the No. 2 pick in the NBA draft on June 22. UCLA guard Lonzo Ball met with the media following an individual workout with the Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers will make the No. 2 pick in the NBA draft on June 22. Caption The Times' Bill Plaschke, Broderick Turner and Lindsey Thiry discuss Lonzo Ball's invididual workout for the Lakers and whether or not the organization should draft him with the No. 2 pick. The Times' Bill Plaschke, Broderick Turner and Lindsey Thiry discuss Lonzo Ball's invididual workout for the Lakers and whether or not the organization should draft him with the No. 2 pick. Caption Olympic high jumper Jamie Nieto was paralyzed from the chest down after slipping and landing on his neck while trying to perform a backflip. Olympic high jumper Jamie Nieto was paralyzed from the chest down after slipping and landing on his neck while trying to perform a backflip. Caption Filipino native joins basketball team Filipino native joins basketball team Caption The Freeman brothers led the Eagles past Palm Desert 2-1. The Freeman brothers led the Eagles past Palm Desert 2-1.

charles.schilken@latimes.com

Twitter: @chewkiii