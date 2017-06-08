'Cavs in 7' tweet gave hope to Cleveland basketball fans; too bad J.R. Smith didn't really write it

Cavs in 7.
Not exactly the thought running through most people's heads immediately following the Cleveland Cavaliers’ heartbreaking 118-113 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night to fall behind 3-0 in the best-of-seven series.
But that’s the message that came from the Twitter account belonging to Cleveland guard J.R. Smith, instantly bringing hope to Cavaliers fans everywhere.
But here’s the thing. The tweet was deleted soon after, and Smith said his Twitter account had been hacked.
"I got out of the shower and my phone was buzzing. I did not tweet that,” Smith told Cleveland.com as he left the locker room Wednesday night.
"I'm smarter than that."
But don’t worry, Cavalier fans. Smith may not have sent out that tweet, but he agree with what it said.
"I do believe," Smith said. "But I didn't tweet that. I would be much smarter than that to tweet that at literally 12:04, right after the game."
