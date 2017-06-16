Days after poking fun at his dad in a TV ad, Lonzo Ball posts a touching tribute to his father, LaVar

Lonzo Ball made light of his public relationship with his father in a Foot Locker commercial released earlier this week.

While other NBA prospects in the ad give touching examples of how their fathers helped them get to this point in their careers, Lonzo Ball deadpans one humorous example after another about what an obnoxious sports dad his father has been.

In other words, he told us what we already knew.

But on Friday, Lonzo Ball told us some things we didn’t know about his dad in a letter posted by the Players’ Tribune that serves as his real tribute to his father — “the real you — not the person everyone has seen on TV,” Lonzo Ball wrote. “Just, my dad.”

It’s appropriately titled, “To the Loudest Guy in the Gym.”

“A lot of people ask if I ever get sick of you talking about me. They see how I mostly keep to myself and assume that I’d rather you acted the same way,” the former Chino Hills High and UCLA star wrote.

“What they don’t realize is all of the stuff that you’ve said about me in public is the same stuff you’ve been telling me privately my whole life. And a lot of the time, you’ve been right. Over the years, you’ve spoken so many things into reality that otherwise seemed impossible. ...

“People may not see it, but I possess the very same confidence that you have. ... In fact, when I think about it, confidence is the most important thing that I inherited from you. The difference is, I’ve internalized it. Everything you’ve told me, I’ve absorbed and used on the court. That’s where I do my talking.

“The confidence that you have in me makes me feel so strong. It’s helped me to never back down from a challenge and to stay true to myself. I’m going to be taking this next step to the NBA knowing that I’m ready. And no matter what’s thrown at me, I know you’re always going to have my back.”

Lonzo Ball shows us a much more likable guy than the one we’ve seen and heard in TV and radio interviews over the last several months — a guy who would cook breakfast for his sons every single morning and would stay with his sons every step of the way during difficult workout runs up a steep hill near the family house.

“Regardless of what anyone else thinks of you, I’m just incredibly thankful to have you as my dad,” Lonzo Ball wrote. “If I didn’t have you as an influence in my life, I don’t think I’d be in the position I am today. Actually, I know I wouldn’t.

“You haven’t had the easiest life. Everything you’ve got, you’ve had to work for. And you’ve spent your entire adult life instilling that work ethic into me and my brothers to make sure that we never have to face the same challenges that you did. I can’t think of anything else that you could ask for from a dad.

“Thank you for teaching me how to play this game. Thank you for teaching me how to be a man. And thank you for never apologizing for being you.

“Happy Father’s Day, Dad. Love you.”

