LaVar Ball knows why LaMelo, Lonzo are injured: ‘raggedy shoes’ and ‘rooty-toot workouts’

LaVar Ball smiles during a game between the Charlotte Hornets and the Indiana Pacers on Feb. 4 in Charlotte, N.C. His son, LaMelo, didn’t play for the Hornets due to an ankle injury.

Chicago Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball hasn’t played an NBA game in more than two years because of a left knee injury that has required three surgeries.

Youngest brother LaMelo Ball was an All-Star in his second season with the Charlotte Hornets but has only played a total of 58 games in the two seasons since because of multiple ankle injuries.

Their father, LaVar Ball, knows why his sons have struggled to stay healthy during their NBA careers — it’s their teams’ “rooty-toot workouts” and, in LaMelo’s case, his “raggedy shoes.”

Advertisement

In an interview with CBS Sports, the Ball family patriarch said Lonzo and LaMelo would be much less susceptible to injury if their workouts still resembled those from back in the day, when LaVar had them and middle brother LiAngelo train for basketball by running up steep dirt trails near the family home in Chino Hills.

“People like to flip the narrative,” LaVar Ball said. “They say, ‘Oh, LaVar, you worked the boys out too hard, that’s why they hurt.’ No, the reason they hurt is ’cause they got away from me. They start doing these rooty-toot workouts. ’Cause if you keep running them hills, you gonna keep that power and that strength. But you start dealing with these rubber bands and doing this lightweight stuff, of course you’re gonna start breaking down.”

He also said that “some type of exercise in the water” would be helpful as well. The Bulls and Hornets did not respond to questions from The Times regarding their workout practices. Lonzo and LaMelo Ball did not respond to questions sent to their representatives by The Times.

“You’ve got to condition your legs,” LaVar Ball, who also did not reply to a message from The Times, told CBS Sports. “So that’s why I always have my boys in them hills and running hard in them hills. That will make you run like a deer when you get on that court, so you won’t be getting hurt.”

Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball sits on the bench during a game against the Clippers on March 9 at Crypto.com Arena. Ball has not played since Jan. 14, 2022, because of a knee injury. (Eric Thayer / Associated Press)

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball watches from the bench during a game against the Indiana Pacers on Feb. 4 in Charlotte, N.C. Ball has played in only 58 games over the last two seasons because of multiple ankle injuries. (Matt Kelley / Associated Press)

Advertisement

Ball also feels the sneakers worn by LaMelo, 22, who has a shoe deal with Puma, are partially responsible for his youngest son’s injuries.

“A lot of things have to do with them raggedy shoes that Melo be wearing,” LaVar Ball told CBS Sports. “Them shoes are not made the right way for him. That’s why he keeps tweaking his ankle every single time.”

Puma did not respond to a request for comment from The Times.

The Hornets announced late last month that LaMelo Ball, the NBA rookie of the year in 2020-21, would not play for the remainder of the season. He played only 22 games this season, averaging 24 points, five rebounds, eight assists and two steals per game.

Lonzo Ball has shown progress, as the 26-year-old was reportedly able to sprint without pain last month for the first time in his recovery process. LaVar told CBS Sports that a return next season is the most likely scenario for Lonzo, the No. 2 overall pick by the Lakers in the 2017 draft.

“Lonzo could play right now, but he’s just gotta get stronger,” Ball said. “So right now he’s strengthening up basically.”

Ball said he realizes he no longer has any say over his sons’ training routines. But, not surprisingly, that doesn’t stop the famously loud and opinionated basketball dad from making his opinion known.

Advertisement

“Like they like to say, ‘Oh, we’re in the pros now, this is how we do it,’” Ball said. “OK. Well, you got all the people hurt. They not doing that old-school training, They be breaking down real quick.”