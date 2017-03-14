NBA: Warriors struggle but end losing streak

Stephen Curry scored 29 points on his 29th birthday, Klay Thompson added 28 and the struggling Golden State Warriors needed a frenetic fourth-quarter rally to end a three-game skid and beat the Philadelphia 76ers, 106-104, on Tuesday night in Oakland.

Dario Saric, who led the 76ers with 25 points, intentionally missed his second free throw with 2.6 seconds remaining to try to give his team one last shot, but Curry secured the ball, along with Golden State’s eighth consecutive win over Philadelphia.

Curry again struggled to knock down open three-pointers but came through from long range with 5:38 left and then hit a key baseline three-pointer at 3:42. Matt Barnes hit one a minute later for a 104-99 lead for the Warriors, who have gone 3-5 since All-Star Kevin Durant was sidelined by a knee injury.

Curry shot just eight for 23 from the field and five for 13 from three-point range, making him 26 for 89 from deep in his last eight games.

at Cleveland 128, Detroit 96: LeBron James got his 52nd career triple-double, Kyrie Irving scored 26 points and the Cavaliers overpowered the Pistons. James picked up his 10th triple-double of the season and third in the last four games at the 3:45 mark of the third quarter. In only 28 minutes, the four-time MVP finished with 16 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists.

Oklahoma City 122, at Brooklyn 104: Russell Westbrook had 25 points, 19 assists and 12 rebounds in his 33rd triple-double of the season, leaving him eight shy of Oscar Robertson’s NBA season record set in 1961-62. The Thunder have 15 games remaining.

at New York 87, Indiana 81: Carmelo Anthony scored 15 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter, and the Knicks overcame a 13-point third-quarter deficit to end a three-game skid, though they lost forward Kristaps Porzingis to a leg injury in the third quarter. Paul George scored 22 points for the Pacers, who failed to build on their sixth-place standing in the East.

at New Orleans 100, Portland 77: DeMarcus Cousins had 22 points, Anthony Davis added 15 points and 15 rebounds and the Pelicans enjoyed a rare laugher in beating the Trail Blazers. Damian Lillard had 29 points for ninth-place Portland, which fell 21/2 games behind Denver, occupant of the eighth and final playoff spot in the West.