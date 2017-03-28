NBA: Warriors hit 60 wins; Steve Kerr fastest to 200

Stephen Curry scored 32 points, Klay Thompson had 25 and the Golden State Warriors built a big lead early and held on for a 113-106 victory over the Houston Rockets on Tuesday night in Houston.

The Warriors scored 37 first-quarter points and never trailed on the way to their eighth straight win and 60th this season. The Rockets’ four-game winning streak ended.

Golden State Coach Steve Kerr got his 200th career win, making him the fastest to reach the milestone in NBA history. He did it in his 238th game to surpass Phil Jackson, who needed 270 games.

Houston’s James Harden had 24 points, 13 assists and 11 rebounds, his 20th triple-double this season.

at Portland 122, Denver 113: CJ McCollum scored 39 points and Jusuf Nurkic had 33, both season highs, and the Trail Blazers broke an eighth-place tie in the West, moving a game ahead of the Nuggets in the race for the final playoff spot.

Miami 97, at Detroit 96: Hassan Whiteside tipped in a shot at the buzzer, giving the Heat a victory that solidified their grip on eighth place. Goran Dragic, who missed the shot Whiteside tipped in, scored 28 points for Miami, which moved one game ahead of Chicago for the final playoff spot in the East and 21/2 ahead of the Pistons.

at Atlanta 95, Phoenix 91: Dennis Schroder hit consecutive three-pointers to spark a 17-1 run, and the Hawks ended a seven-game losing streak to move a game ahead of Indiana for fifth in the East, a spot they share with Milwaukee. The Suns lost their ninth in a row.

Minnesota 115, at Indiana 114: Ricky Rubio made three free throws with 3.4 seconds left, giving the Timberwolves their only lead of the fourth quarter, and Minnesota ended a season-high six-game losing streak. The Pacers’ Paul George and Minnesota’s Karl-Anthony Towns each scored 37 points.

Milwaukee 118, at Charlotte 108: Tony Snell scored a season-high 26 points, and the Bucks dealt a potentially devastating blow to the 11th-place Hornets’ playoff hopes.

Philadelphia 106, at Brooklyn 101: Dario Saric scored 23 points and Robert Covington had 21 points plus 13 rebounds for the 76ers, who suited up only nine players.

