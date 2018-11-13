NBA notes: Caris LeVert's foot injury not as bad as it appeared

Caris LeVert's injury wasn't as bad as it looked. The Brooklyn Nets said Tuesday their leading scorer sustained only a dislocation of his right foot and no fractures, and he could return this season.
That's far better than what was feared when LeVert's leg appeared to bend in a gruesome manner after he leaped to block a shot in the final seconds of the first half of Monday night's game in Minnesota.
“While the optics of this injury may have appeared to be more severe, surgery will not be required,” team orthopedist Martin O'Malley said in a statement.
O'Malley examined LeVert on Tuesday at the Hospital for Special Surgery and the third-year swingman was diagnosed with a subtalar dislocation of the right foot.
O'Malley said there was only moderate ligament damage and that following a period of rehabilitation, LeVert was expected to return to full strength and resume all basketball activities without any limitations this season.
LeVert's injury initially appeared similar to the severe leg injuries suffered in recent years by Paul George and Gordon Hayward, and players prayed and some were in tears as a stretcher was brought onto the court to take LeVert to a hospital.
But he was able to return to New York with the Nets later Monday as players from around the NBA were sending well wishes on social media.
LeVert, who battled foot injuries in college at Michigan before emerging as a first-round pick, had been the Nets' best player during their promising start. He is averaging 18.4 points and is the only player in the league this season to convert multiple go-ahead baskets with less than 10 seconds remaining in regulation or overtime.
In other NBA news:
— Cleveland forwards Kyle Korver and Cedi Osman will miss Tuesday night's game against the Charlotte Hornets. The Cavaliers will be without five rotational players in a season that has quickly gone from bad to worse. The 37-year-old Korver has been slowed by foot soreness while Osman will miss his second consecutive game with back spasms. The Cavaliers already are missing All-Star forward Kevin Love (foot surgery), starting point guard George Hill (hamstring) and forward Sam Dekker (ankle). At 1-11, Cleveland has the NBA's worst record and already has endured a coaching change and other off-the-court drama.
— The Detroit Pistons said injured guard Luke Kennard will continue his rehab for two more weeks while working his way back toward basketball activity. The Pistons updated Kennard's status Tuesday. He injured his right shoulder in an Oct. 25 game against Cleveland. Bernard Condevaux, the team's medical director, said Kennard was recently re-examined by team doctors, and the medical staff is pleased with how the shoulder has responded to treatment. Detroit plays at Toronto on Wednesday night.