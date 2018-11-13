NBA notes: Caris LeVert's foot injury not as bad as it appeared

— Cleveland forwards Kyle Korver and Cedi Osman will miss Tuesday night's game against the Charlotte Hornets. The Cavaliers will be without five rotational players in a season that has quickly gone from bad to worse. The 37-year-old Korver has been slowed by foot soreness while Osman will miss his second consecutive game with back spasms. The Cavaliers already are missing All-Star forward Kevin Love (foot surgery), starting point guard George Hill (hamstring) and forward Sam Dekker (ankle). At 1-11, Cleveland has the NBA's worst record and already has endured a coaching change and other off-the-court drama.