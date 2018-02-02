NBA notes: LeBron James denies report of Warriors interest; Kevin Love avoids surgery

The New York Knicks and Joakim Noah have mutually agreed that he will not be back with the club until further notice. Noah left the team last week after a dispute with coach Jeff Hornacek. He's already missed a pair of games this week. The veteran center hasn't reclaimed a rotation spot after missing the start of the season while serving the remainder of a 20-game suspension. That suspension began last season for violating terms of the anti-drug agreement. The Knicks could try to find a trade for him before next Thursday's deadline. However, a deal will be difficult because he has two more seasons remaining on the $72-million contract he signed in the summer of 2016.