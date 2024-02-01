Advertisement
LeBron James and Anthony Davis to miss Celtics game amid Lakers’ strife

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and forward Anthony Davis stand on the court.
Lakers stars LeBron James, left, and Anthony Davis stand on the court after a game against the Miami Heat on Nov. 6. The Lakers’ game against the Celtics on Thursday will mark the first time both will miss a contest this season.
(Lynne Sladky / Associated Press)
By Dan Woike
Staff WriterFollow
BOSTON — 

The Lakers will be without LeBron James and Anthony Davis against the Celtics, the first time this season the Lakers haven’t had one of their two biggest stars.

The Lakers said Davis has bilateral Achilles tendinopathy and a left hip spasm and James has left ankle peroneal tendinopathy.

It comes with the Lakers having lost two consecutive games in lopsided fashion, James posting an hourglass emoji on social media after the Lakers lost in Atlanta on Tuesday.

Davis spoke with reporters during shootaround Thursday morning in Boston and said his injuries were improving.

“I feel a little better,” he said.

Hours later, he and James were downgraded.

The Lakers have two games remaining on their road trip, in New York and in Charlotte, following Thursday’s game in Boston. Those three games are also the Lakers’ final three before the NBA’s trade deadline.

