NBA: Cavaliers extend Kevin Love’s contract

Kevin Love isn’t leaving Cleveland anytime soon.
The All-Star forward signed a new four-year, $120-million contract with the Cavaliers, who are beginning anew following LeBron James’ departure.
Love signed the extension Tuesday and immediately posted a photo on Instagram showing himself surrounded by construction workers inside Quicken Loans Arena, the Cavaliers’ downtown home, which is undergoing a renovation similar to the one taking place with the four-time defending Eastern Conference champions.
“When I first came to Cleveland, I came with a long-term mind-set,” said Love, who joined the team in 2014 after six seasons in Minnesota. “I came here to win. We developed a culture here that reflects that. I’m super excited and I couldn’t be happier. It’s a big commitment for me and it’s a big commitment from the Cavaliers. ...
“I enjoy playing here, I’m excited about the team that we have and look forward to our future together. Cleveland fans have been special from Day One and I’m also looking forward to continuing to be a part of this great community.”
Love will make $24.1 million next season before the extension begins, making the whole package worth $145 million over five years. Love waived his option for 2019-20 and there are no other options or trade clauses within the new deal. He will be paid $28.9 million in 2019-20, $31.3 million in 2020-21 and 2021-22, and $28.8 million in 2022-23.
Free agent guard Yogi Ferrell has signed with the Sacramento Kings, the team announced. The third-year guard spent last season with the Mavericks after splitting the previous year between the Nets and Dallas.