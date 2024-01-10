Clippers star forward Kawhi Leonard agrees to contract extension

Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) has agreed to a contract extension, locking him in to help open the team’s new arena in Inglewood next season.

When the Clippers move into their new arena next season, their franchise cornerstone will remain a familiar face.

The team and star wing Kawhi Leonard have agreed to a contract extension, the Clippers announced Wednesday morning. Terms of the deal have not been disclosed. Leonard had been eligible for an extension since July, and could have signed an extension at any point up until June 30.

Leonard could have become a free agent after this season by opting out of his $48-million player option for 2024-25; instead he will remain in Los Angeles, where he likely wanted to stay all along given his roots in Southern California were a factor in his decision to join the Clippers as a free agent in 2019.

With Leonard’s deal done, attention will now turn to his co-star Paul George. George also is eligible to sign an extension until June 30, and also holds a player option worth $48 million for next season. In October, the Palmdale-raised all-star said he still desired to end his career with the Clippers.

At that time George said discussions with the team were “active, but both sides have to be on the same page and that’s just what we’re trying to figure it out.”