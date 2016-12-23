NBA roundup: Russell Westbrook has another triple-double to help Thunder beat Celtics

Russell Westbrook had his 14th triple-double of the season and his third consecutive 40-point game — finishing with 45 points, 11 assists and 11 rebounds — on Friday night to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 117-112 victory over the Boston Celtics.

Westbrook scored the last seven points of the first half and Oklahoma City's last 15 in the game, including eight in a row during a 10-0 run that gave the Thunder the lead for good.

“It's important for me to know how to close games,” Westbrook said. “All the best players figure out how to close games.”

Enes Kanter and rookie Domantas Sabonis eachscored 20 points for Oklahoma City, which had lost three of its previous five games.

Isaiah Thomas had 34 points and 10 assists while Al Horford scored 23 points for Boston, which had won a season-high four consecutive games.

at Cleveland 119, Brooklyn 99: LeBron James scored 19 points, Kevin Love added 14 points and 15 rebounds, and the Cavaliers made it nine wins in 10 games.

Golden State 119, at Detroit 113: Kevin Durant scored 32 points despite playing in foul trouble, lifting the Warriors to their seventh straight win heading into Sunday’s showdown at Cleveland.

San Antonio 110, at Portland 90: Kawhi Leonard scored 33 points as the Spurs handed the Trail Blazers their fifth straight loss despite resting key players. Damian Lillard had 16 points and 10 assists for his seventh double-double of the season for Portland, which has lost nine of its last 10 games.

at Charlotte 103, Chicago 91: The Hornets’ Nic Batum had 20 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for his first triple-double of the season and seventh of his career.

at Milwaukee 123, Washington 96: Giannis Antetokounmpo had a career-high 39 points and heard “MVP” chants from fans.

at Memphis 115, Houston 109: The Grizzlies ended a three-game home losing streak as Mike Conley scored 24 points.

at New Orleans 91, Miami 87: Anthony Davis had 28 points, a career-high 22 rebounds and four blocked shots, and the Pelicans overcame a 14-point deficit.

Sacramento 109, at Minnesota 105: DeMarcus Cousins scored 21 of his 32 points in the second half.

Atlanta 109, at Denver 108: Paul Millsap’s free throws with six seconds to play were the difference.

Toronto 104, at Utah 98: Kyle Lowry took advantage of a depleted Jazz guard corps by scoring a season-high 36 points, 19 in the fourth quarter.

at Phoenix 123, Philadelphia 116: Eric Bledsoe scored 16 of his 24 points in the fourth quarter and had 11 assists as the Suns ended a four-game losing streak.