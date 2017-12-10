NBA roundup: Celtics hand Pistons their sixth consecutive loss

Al Horford scored 18 points, Kyrie Irving had 16 and the Boston Celtics got past the host Detroit Pistons 91-81 on Sunday.

The Pistons have lost six games in a row for the first time since late in the 2014-15 season.

Boston shut down the Pistons after giving up a season-high 118 points to them in a loss at home last month. The Celtics held Detroit to a season low in points and forced it to miss two-thirds of its shots.

“We were locked in,” said Boston center Aron Baynes, who collected 13 rebounds.

Tobias Harris scored 19 points for the Pistons and reserve Anthony Tolliver had 15.

at New Orleans 131, Philadelphia 124: Jrue Holiday scored 34 points, including 19 in the fourth quarter, when the Pelicans overcame an eight-point deficit. Anthony Davis scored 29 points for New Orleans and Rajon Rondo had 18 assists. Ben Simmons, who played one season at Louisiana State before being selected first overall in the 2016 draft, had 27 points and 10 rebounds, dazzling the crowd with a handful of explosive, driving dunks, including a reverse jam along the baseline that had the 76ers cut the deficit to 108-107 with 7:26 left.

Toronto 102, at Sacramento 87: DeMar DeRozan scored 25 points and the Raptors won their sixth game in a row. Toronto won in Sacramento for the first time since 2014. DeRozan went over the 12,000-point mark for his career. Zach Randolph had 19 points and 11 rebounds for the Kings.

at Indiana 126, Denver 116 (OT): Victor Oladipo had a career-high 47 points for the Pacers, who used an 8-0 scoring run to tie the score in regulation and then scored the first nine points in overtime to secure their fourth consecutive victory.

at Minnesota 97, Dallas 92: Karl-Anthony Towns had 28 points, Jimmy Butler scored 22 and the Timberwolves held on despite committing 18 turnovers. Minnesota made four free throws at the end to pull away in a game in which no team led by more than six points. Harrison Barnes scored 19 points for the Mavericks.

at New York 111, Atlanta 107: Kristaps Porzingis scored 30 points and the Knicks withstood a late push from the Hawks, who trailed 103-100 with 1:40 to play after scoring five consecutive points. Dennis Schroder had 21 points for the Hawks, who are 3-11 on the road.