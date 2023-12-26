Lakers vs. Celtics takeaways: Anthony Davis laments falling short at critical moment

His mind raced back to the things he could have done better even after he had played with force for the Lakers against the NBA’s best team in the Boston Celtics.

“You always think about shots you could’ve made,” Anthony Davis said. “Defensive plays you could’ve made. Rebounds you could have had. Free throws I could’ve made. Things like that that could’ve changed the game.”

His 40 points, 13 rebounds and four assists in 38 minutes and 50 seconds were dominant, but Davis’ performance wasn’t nearly enough to stop the Lakers from falling 126-115 game to the Celtics at Crypto.com Arena on Christmas Day.

He was 15-for-26 shooting from the field. He was eight of 10 on free throws.

But Davis lamented one missed free throw in the third quarter that was a big point moment in the game for the Lakers.

He missed the second of two free throws with 2:16 left in the third, leaving the Lakers down by seven points.

The Celtics took advantage, running after the miss, scoring on a three-pointer by Al Horford, pushing Boston’s lead to 10 points and leaving the Lakers in a catch-up mode from which they never recovered .

“I was actually thinking about it in the game, I missed a free throw in the third quarter and they end up getting a fast-break three,” Davis said. “And all I was thinking was, ‘If I make the free throw, that doesn’t happen.’ So, throughout the course of a game, and then after when you watch film, you think about what you could’ve done better individually and as a team to try to combat some of the mistakes.”