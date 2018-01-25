NBA roundup: Rockets' James Harden shows why he’s an All-Star

at Portland 123, Minnesota 114: Damian Lillard had 31 points a day after getting his third All-Star nod and the Trail Blazers beat the Timberwolves. CJ McCollum added 28 points in Portland's seventh straight win at home, longest streak of the season. Lillard made six three-pointers and the Blazers had 17 threes in the game, one shy of their season high.