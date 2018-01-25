NBA roundup: Rockets' James Harden shows why he’s an All-Star

James Harden scored 25 points after getting named to his sixth straight Western Conference All-Star team and the visiting Rockets beat the Mavericks.
Trevor Ariza had 23 points as the Rockets beat their Texas rivals for the sixth straight time, a streak that started with a four-game sweep last season. Houston won its fourth straight game and seventh in the past nine.
Former Clipper Chris Paul scored 12 points with seven rebounds and four assists. The Rockets are 24-5 in games Paul has played this season.
at Philadelphia 115, Chicago 101: Ben Simmons had 19 points, 17 rebounds and 14 assists for his fifth triple-double of the season to lead the 76ers. Dario Saric added 21 points and 10 rebounds, and Joel Embiid had 22 points for the 76ers, who have won seven of 10.
San Antonio 108, at Memphis 85: Pau Gasol ended an assist short of a triple-double, Patty Mills scored 15 points and the Spurs beat the Grizzlies 108-85. Gasol had 14 points, 15 rebounds and nine assists, and Bryn Forbes and Danny Green also finished with 14 points each. Davis Bertans and Dejounte Murray each had 11 points.
New Orleans 101, at Charlotte 96: Jrue Holiday and Anthony Davis each scored 19 points, DeMarcus Cousins had 16 points and 13 rebounds and the Pelicans won for the sixth time in the last seven games.
at Indiana 116, Phoenix 101: Thaddeus Young scored 22 points, Victor Oladipo had 21 points and nine assists, and the Pacers pulled away from the Suns for their fifth win in six games.
Utah 98, at Detroit 95 (OT): Joe Ingles made a tying layup in the final seconds of regulation, then added two straight three-pointers in overtime to lift the Jazz over the Pistons. The Pistons lost their sixth straight by blowing a nine-point lead late in the fourth quarter.
Toronto 108, at Atlanta 93: Jonas Valanciunas had 16 points and 13 rebounds, and the rested Raptors used strong three-point shooting to beat the Hawks. Toronto made 14 three-pointers, including eight in the first half.
at Portland 123, Minnesota 114: Damian Lillard had 31 points a day after getting his third All-Star nod and the Trail Blazers beat the Timberwolves. CJ McCollum added 28 points in Portland's seventh straight win at home, longest streak of the season. Lillard made six three-pointers and the Blazers had 17 threes in the game, one shy of their season high.
Boston 113, at Clippers 102