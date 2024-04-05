James Harden’s triple-double powers Clippers to dominant victory over Jazz

Clippers center Daniel Theis hangs from the rim after dunking over Utah’s Talen-Horton Tucker during the first half of the Clippers’ 131-102 win over the Utah Jazz at Crypto.com Arena on Friday night.

Friday night’s game against the Utah Jazz was always going to be about how the Clippers performed in all facets.

It was about the Clippers playing the right way and at a high level. It was about the Clippers not looking at the woeful record of their opponent and thinking it was automatically going to be an easy night.

The Clippers took care of business from the start, building a 38-point lead after the first 24 minutes, their offense and defense on point in a 131-102 win over the Jazz at Crypto.com Arena that featured eight Clippers scoring in double figures.

The Clippers made their first eight shots from the field, including four from three-point range. They opened a 41-16 lead after the first quarter and never looked back. They shot 73.9% from the field in the first, going 17 for 23.

The Clippers (49-28), who have won five of six, are trending in the right direction with five games left in the regular season.

“We got to win. We got to win,” Clippers coach Tyronn Lue said before the game. “Whatever it takes to win the game, so we’re not looking at minutes restrictions or resting guys. We got to get to where we’re trying to get to. And the finish line is near, but we’re not finished yet.”

Clippers guard Terance Mann scores between Utah’s Taylor Hendricks, left, and Brice Sensabaugh in the first half Friday. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

James Harden had his third triple-double of the season, finishing with 13 points, 15 assists and 10 rebounds. It’s the most triple-doubles by a Clipper since Lamar Odom had four during the 2000-01 season.

Paul George had a short and efficient night, scoring 14 points on five-for-nine shooting in 21 minutes. Ivica Zubac produced a double-double with 12 points, on five-for-six shooting, and 10 rebounds.

Terance Mann also was efficient, scoring 19 points on eight-for-nine shooting. Norman Powell had 18 points and broke the franchise record for most three-pointers off the bench in a season with 153. Russell Westbrook had 17 points, five rebounds and four assists.

Talen Horton-Tucker led the Jazz (29-48) with 17 points and Omer Yurtseven had 12 points and seven rebounds.

Kawhi Leonard did not play against the Jazz because of inflammation in his right knee. He has sat out three consecutive games, but Lue said Leonard was improving.

“Just day-to-day,” Lue said. “He’s progressing. He’s feeling better.”