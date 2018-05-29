Nick Young is finally in the NBA Finals, but doesn't want to talk about it

After 11 years in the NBA, Nick Young is finally going to the NBA Finals.
But don't think for a second that ol' Swaggy P is going to get all sentimental about it.
Following the Golden State Warriors' 102-91 win over the Houston Rockets in Game 7 of the Western Conference finals, TNT's Ernie Johnson asked Young what it meant to get to the championship round at this point in his career.
"It means the world to me. I don't really want to be interviewed right now, I want to go turn up," Young said, much to the amusement of his teammates.
"I really want to go have some fun, but you interrupted my moment.… Let's go have some fun, I don't want to talk to you."
Give Johnson credit — he had a pretty good comeback ready after Young finished speaking.
"Remember this date in NBA history," Johnson said, "the day Nick Young said he didn't want to be interviewed."
Young played three years at USC before an NBA career that has included stints with the Clippers and Lakers. Last summer, he turned down his player option with the Lakers and ended up signing a one-year deal worth $5.2 million with the defending champion Warriors.
This is only his third trip to the playoffs, after going with the Washington Wizards in 2008 and with the Clippers in 2012. He's averaging 2.9 points in 10.4 minutes a game this postseason.
During Game 6 against the Rockets on Saturday night, Young led a defensive attack early in the fourth quarter that forced back-to-back turnovers by James Harden. After the game, Young turned the Swaggy on when talking about that effort.
"Dennis Rodman came in my dream last night," Young said. "He told me, 'Tomorrow you're gonna play a little defense.' And I was like, 'Nah, that's not my game, Dennis Rodman, why you in my dream?' But it so happened I played a little defense today."
Twitter: @chewkiii