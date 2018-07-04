Chiney Ogwumike downs sister, Sparks with late layup

The Sun led by as many as 20 points in the first half and didn't trail until Nneka Ogwumike — Chiney's older sister — made a layup that gave the Sparks a 65-64 lead midway through the fourth quarter. There were five more lead changes — the last of which came on a 3-point play by Nneka Ogwumike that put Los Angeles up by one with 27.9 seconds left — before Chiney Ogwumike's layup that proved to be the winner.