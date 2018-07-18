WNBA: Sparks’ Candace Parker to lead All-Star team

The Sparks’ Candace Parker and Elena Delle Donne of the Washington Mystics will captain the WNBA All-Star teams.
Maya Moore was the top vote-getter, but told the league she was unable to perform the captain duties. That gave Parker the chance as the third-place finisher in the voting done by fans, players, coaches and the media.
“I'm honored to be named captain and am excited to be joined by two of my teammates,” Parker said. “It should be fun and it's good to see the league mixing it up with the captain format.”
Parker and Delle Donne will draft players from the 20 other All-Stars who were announced. Parker has two Sparks teammates in the pool with Nneka Ogwumike and Chelsea Gray.
“I'm glad that Maya turned down her role so that I can have the first pick,” Delle Donne said laughing in a phone interview with the AP. “I've got everyone's name written down and their position. You can't pick wrong as you have really great players out there.”
Sue Bird will make a record 11th All-Star Game appearance breaking a tie with Tamika Catchings for most all-time.
“Seventeen years ago, if you told me I'd be setting a new record with 11 All-Star appearances, I would have called you crazy,” Bird said. “It's a testament to my teammates and coaches throughout the years, and an absolute honor given all of the greats who have played in this league.”
Cambage sets WNBA scoring record
Elizabeth Cambage scored 53 points to set a WNBA record, leading the Dallas Wings to a 104-87 victory over the New York Liberty.
The 6-foot-8 Australian reached 50 points on a three-point play with 2:19 remaining and broke Riquna Williams' WNBA record of 51 points, set Sept. 8, 2013, on an open 3-pointer from the top of the key.
“It's pretty big,” Cambage said. “I've had big numbers in China, I've had big numbers in Australia, and I've heard a lot of people say I could never have big numbers here in the WNBA. So I guess this game is for y'all.”
Cambage was 17 of 22 from the field with 10 rebounds and five blocks for her ninth double-double of the season. She made 15 of 16 free throws and outscored the Liberty's starting lineup by 10 points.
Cambage returned to the Dallas franchise after sitting out the past four years. She was drafted by Tulsa with the second pick in 2011 behind Maya Moore.
Moore is third in the WNBA for most points in a game, scoring 48 in a double-overtime game in 2014. Phoenix's Diana Taurasi had 47 points in a three-OT game in 2006.