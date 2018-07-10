Arizona Cardinals president touts his support of Brett Kavanaugh for Supreme Court on team website

Michael Bidwill supports President Trump’s nomination of Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh for the Supreme Court, and the Arizona Cardinals president apparently wants to make sure everybody knows it.
Other stories that rotate into the top spot on the site include features on rookie quarterback Josh Rosen, undrafted receiver Jalen Tolliver and kickers Matt McCrane and Phil Dawson. The piece on Bidwill’s relationship with Kavanaugh is the first one to pop into the lead position on the site’s home page.
In addition to the prime real estate on the team website, the Cardinals also tweeted out Bidwill’s endorsement of Kavanaugh and a link to Urban’s article via the team’s verified Twitter account Monday night.
Bidwill is one of several Georgetown Prep alumni whose names appears on a letter that was sent to the Senate Judiciary Committee in support of Bidwill’s SCOTUS nomination. ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted a copy of the letter on Monday night.
“The purpose of the letter is to talk about Brett as a person,” Bidwill told Urban in a phone interview while on a trip abroad. “We have known him and known what a brilliant mind he has. He’s eminently qualified.
“I think now that he’s been selected by the president, he will go through a thorough vetting process and as they go through that process they will learn about the great person we know. He is a man of high character, high intelligence, excellence and independence. We want to speak up and show our support as former classmates and long-time friends.”
Bidwell, one of four of Kavanaugh’s classmates who initiated the letter, was a guest at Kavanaugh’s wedding, according to Urban’s article.
“I’ve known him for more than 37 years,” Bidwill, a former federal prosecutor, told Urban. “We stayed in close contact over the years — we have a pretty tight high school class — and we all knew Brett was pretty special. He’s got a sharp mind. He’s been a brilliant jurist for a long time.”