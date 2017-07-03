Marshawn Lynch might have used his hands just a little during a charity soccer game. Watch the video

Marshawn Lynch didn’t get the memo about not using his hands while playing soccer.

Or, more likely, he didn’t care.

Playing in a charity soccer event near Seattle, the former Seahawks and now Oakland Raiders running back entered the game in the second half wearing official Beast Mode socks and flip-flops.

And that’s not the only unconventional move made by the newly unretired NFL star. Upon receiving a pass, Lynch picked up the ball and ran it into the goal. Then, after he was given a red card, Lynch stole the card from the referee and threw it into the air.

Former Seattle Sounders player Steve Zakuani, who organized the third annual event, must have known to expect the unexpected after signing up Beast Mode. And that’s exactly what he got.

