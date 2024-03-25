Advertisement
NFL unanimously approves ban of ‘hip-drop’ tackles, expands number of replay challenges

The NFL unanimously approved the ban of “hip-drop” tackles on Monday.
(Matt Patterson / Associated Press)
Los Angeles Times reporter Sam Farmer
By Sam Farmer
ORLANDO, Fla. — 

The NFL began adopting rules changes Monday morning, including a ban of dangerous “hip-drop” tackles, which a league study determined are significantly more responsible for lower-body injuries than traditional tackles.

As defined in the NFL rulebook, a hip-drop tackle is when a defender grabs the runner with both hands or wraps him with both arms, and unweights himself by swiveling and dropping his hips and/or lower body. That can trap the runner’s legs at or below the knee.

The rule change was passed unanimously. The foul will result in a loss of 15 yards and an automatic first down.

Team owners, participating in the league’s annual meetings, also approved a proposal by the Detroit Lions to permit a coach a third replay challenge if successful on at least one of two previous challenges.

Sam Farmer

Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his “long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football,” Sam Farmer has covered the NFL for 25 seasons. A graduate of Occidental College, he’s a two-time winner of California Sportswriter of the Year and first place for beat writing by Associated Press Sports Editors.

