Mike Pence's NFL walkout cost taxpayers $325,000 and was likely staged, report says

Temporary downtown walkways ($2,368) deployed for Pence’s visit were ordered from a rental company only two days before the game and scheduled to be removed at 4 p.m. on Sunday, hardly enough time for someone to view a 1 p.m. NFL game in its entirety and then depart. A Pence staffer did inform pool reporters in advance that Pence might leave the game early, but did not indicate a specific time.