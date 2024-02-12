Biden trolls Taylor Swift-NFL conspiracy theorists after Super Bowl: ‘Just like we drew it up’

President Biden appeared to respond on social media to conspiracy theorists who believe that he, Taylor Swift and the NFL conspired for a Chiefs win over the 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas on Sunday.

President Biden doesn’t really have lasers coming out of his eyes.

But if he did, they might be pointed squarely at anyone who claims that he, Taylor Swift and the NFL are conspiring in an elaborate plot to defeat former President Trump in the election this November.

Biden tweeted the spooky image of himself with glowing orbs emitting red beams with the caption, “Just like we drew it up,” following the Chiefs’ 25-22 overtime win over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII.

Earlier in the day, Biden’s campaign used the same image in a TikTok video. During a lighthearted, rapid-fire questioning session, the president was given the choice between “deviously plotting to rig the season so the Chiefs would make the Super Bowl or the Chiefs just being a good football team.”

Biden answered matter-of-factly, “I’d get in trouble if I told you,” as the screen cut to the sinister, laser-eyed image.

Swift is a pop music icon with an enormous and extremely devoted fan base. Swift endorsed Biden in the 2020 election, and the president is said to be actively seeding her support again this time around.

The “Shake It Off” singer also is dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and has become a fixture at his games — and on TV’s coverage of those games. Unfounded theories have been abounding in some right-wing circles recently that the Chiefs’ latest run to the Super Bowl — this year’s title is their third in five years — was somehow predetermined by the NFL in an effort that will in some way assist Biden’s reelection campaign.

So the president’s postgame tweet was merely a joke at the expense of folks who bought into such theories.

Or was it?