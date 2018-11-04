What to know about every NFC team heading into Week 9

Arizona: Last week vs. the 49ers, Josh Rosen became the youngest Super Bowl-era QB to rally a team to victory after trailing by double digits in the fourth.
Atlanta: Julio Jones needs 134 yards receiving against Washington to reach the 10,000-yard milestone faster than anyone in league history (103 games).
Carolina: Cam Newton is on pace to rush for more yards and have fewer of his passes intercepted than he did during his 2015 most valuable player season.
Chicago: Mitchell Trubisky has thrown more touchdown passes (13) in the last four games than any Bears QB in a four-game stretch since Sid Luckman in 1947.
Dallas: Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence hasn’t had a sack in three games. He started the season with at least half a sack in four consecutive games.
Detroit: Romeo Okwara needs a sack this week to become the first player in team history with at least one in five straight games. Five of his six career sacks came this year.
Green Bay: Aaron Rodgers threw for 368 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in his only start against New England, a 26-21 win in 2014.
Minnesota: Kirk Cousins’ 2,521 yards passing are second best in the NFL and the most by a Vikings quarterback through the first eight games of a season.
New Orleans: Drew Brees said the Rams’ Ndamukong Suh and Aaron Donald make up the best interior line he’s faced in the NFL: “Those guys are unbelievable.”
N.Y. Giants: Kyle Lauletta, seen by some as a potential replacement for Eli Manning, was arrested last week after nearly hitting a police officer with his car.
Philadelphia: Golden Tate, acquired from Detroit last week, has more yards after the catch (3,910) than any receiver since he came into the league in 2010.
RAMS: Todd Gurley joined Jim Brown and Priest Holmes as the only players with 15 or more TDs in a season’s first eight games (Holmes did it twice).
San Francisco: Nick Mullens started the year on the practice squad but is the NFL’s newest celebrity after his performance (151.9 passer rating) on Thursday.
Seattle: With an 82.35 completion percentage, three TD passes and no picks last week, Russell Wilson became the first Seahawks QB to post a perfect passer rating.
Tampa Bay: Ryan Fitzpatrick, the only player in history to pass for 400 yards in three straight games, replaces turnover-prone Jameis Winston as the starter.
Washington: Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, acquired Tuesday from Green Bay, told reporters he’ll “be suited up this weekend,” whether it’s at safety or on special teams.