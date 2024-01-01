Rams takeaways: Young players’ ascent helps bring NFC playoff spot, except for kicker

Despite an uneven performance, coach Sean McVay had reason to smile after the Rams beat the Giants to clinch a playoff spot. (Seth Wenig / Associated Press)

OK, the Rams’ performance in this particular game is not exactly going to engender optimism that coach Sean McVay’s team can defeat any of the top teams in the NFC.

Two interceptions. A lost fumble. Two missed extra-point attempts and giving up a punt return for a touchdown is not a formula for success.

But there is something to be said for winning, regardless of how many mistakes a team makes against a bumbling opponent.

The victory was the Rams’ sixth in seven games, an impressive run since losing to the Green Bay Packers on Nov. 5. The Rams surpassed most expectations and will have a chance to make another Super Bowl run.