NFL: Packers’ Aaron Rodgers says he is clear to return 

Aaron Rodgers has been “medically cleared to return” after sitting out seven games because of a broken right collarbone, the Green Bay Packers quarterback announced on social media.

Rodgers returned to practice Dec. 2 and is eligible to rejoin the 53-man roster Friday. The Packers play at Carolina on Sunday.

Hester announces his retirement

Devin Hester, who holds the NFL record for kick-return touchdowns with 20, announced his retirement.

Hester, 35, played for Atlanta, Baltimore and Seattle, but his best years were with the Chicago Bears from 2006 to 2013. In the Super Bowl during his rookie season, he took the opening kickoff 92 yards for a touchdown against Indianapolis but the Bears lost the game.

He is the NFL’s third-leading punt returner all-time and was selected to the Pro Bowl four times.

Several NFL Network employees suspended

Hall of Fame member Marshall Faulk and two other NFL Network analysts were suspended after Jami Cantor, who worked as a wardrobe stylist at the network, filed a lawsuit accusing them of sexual misconduct.

The NFL identified the three as Faulk, Ike Taylor and Heath Evans. The league said they were suspended pending an investigation.

Former NFL Network executive Eric Weinberger, former analysts Donovan McNabb, Eric Davis and Hall of Fame member Warren Sapp, and former network employee Marc Watts also are named in the lawsuit.

Weinberger is president of the Bill Simmons Media Group and was put on leave, according to a statement given to the New York Times. McNabb and Davis work as ESPN radio contributors.