Rams sign veteran kicker Mason Crosby to practice squad as special teams concerns linger

Mason Crosby holds his helmet on the field before a game against the Dolphins last season. The former Packer was signed by the Rams to their practice squad Wednesday.

The Rams are in the midst of a three-game winning streak that has featured outstanding play by the offense and defense.

But as he did earlier this season, Coach Sean McVay has bemoaned the lack of place-kicking consistency.

On Wednesday, the Rams signed veteran kicker Mason Crosby to the practice squad, the team announced.

Advertisement

Crosby, 39, played 16 seasons for the Green Bay Packers and made 395-485 (81.4%) of field-goal attempts, and 97.3% of extra-point kicks.

The Rams (6-6) play the Baltimore Ravens (9-3) on Sunday in Baltimore.

If Crosby plays, he will become the third kicker utilized by the Rams this season.

After deciding not to re-sign Pro Bowl kicker Matt Gay, the Rams opened the season with Brett Maher as the kicker. Maher made 17 of 23 field-goal attempts in seven games before he was released.

Havrisik has made seven of 10 field-goal attempts in five games.

In last Sunday’s 36-19 victory over the Cleveland Browns, Havrisik made two field goals, but missed an attempt for the third time in the last four games.