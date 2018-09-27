NFL notes: Todd Bowles denies he has taken some play-calling duties from Jets defensive coordinator

New York Jets coach Todd Bowles vehemently denies a published report saying that he was stripping defensive coordinator Kacy Rodgers of some play-calling duties. Bowles says the story by the New York Daily News on Tuesday was “100 percent false,” adding that it’s “completely a lie.”
“I have no idea where it came from, so I've got nothing else to speak on,” Bowles said sternly. “I haven't done any of it. I don't know where it came from. It didn't happen. It hasn't happened.”
Bowles added that Rodgers will continue in his current duties of running the entire defense.
It was a surprising display of controlled anger from Bowles, who very rarely shows any emotion during his news conferences.
“I'm pretty much a straight shooter,” Bowles said. “If I've got something to say, I would probably say it and it would come out of my mouth. It never came out of my mouth. It never happened. End of discussion. It never happened, it's not going to happen. If I want to take the play calling or call something on the offense, I have that prerogative to do it as a head coach. I never did any of it.”
That wasn't the only controversy facing Bowles as the Jets (1-2) prepare to take on the Jaguars in Jacksonville on Sunday.
During his weekly radio spot on WFAN on Tuesday, safety Jamal Adams suggested the Jets weren't prepared to face Baker Mayfield when Tyrod Taylor left with a concussion.
“To be honest, man, we had to be open to knowing that Baker could come in, but we were prepared for Tyrod,” Adams said during the interview. “When Baker came in, obviously, we didn't have a game plan for him. But hats off to him. He came in, and he definitely played lights out. And they gained momentum, and we just couldn't grab it back.”
Bowles downplayed Adams' comments, calling them a “teachable moment” after speaking with the second-year player.
“He misspoke,” Bowles said. “He didn't mean it, and he's a young player. Part of having a young player as a leader, sometimes he's going to have growing pains.”
In other news around the NFL:
— Houston Texans safety Andre Hal’s Hodgkin lymphoma is in remission. Hal was diagnosed with the disease in May and immediately began treatment. He received the news of his remission on Sept. 18. He chose not to undergo chemotherapy, instead opting for a less aggressive form of treatment with hopes of returning to the field this season.
— Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy vows he’s playing at Green Bay on Sunday after missing one game with a rib cartilage injury. McCoy made the announcement after saying he was able to run at full speed during practice.
— The Denver Broncos have brought in practice squad punter Colby Wadman to join the team after Marquette King’s bad day in Baltimore when he failed three times to flip the field in the 27-14 loss to the Ravens.
— Rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield will make his first career start Sunday at Oakland big personality may be rubbing off on his Browns teammates. The , and the No. 1 overall pick is showing the same confidence he displayed while starring at Oklahoma. Mayfield was named Cleveland’s starter earlier this week after he dazzled in his debut and led the Browns to their first win since 2016.
— Alshon Jeffery was cleared for contact after offseason shoulder surgery and practiced with the Philadelphia Eagles. He’s inching closer to returning to the lineup for the first time since he made a leaping 34-yard touchdown catch against the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl. Jeffery has no regrets about playing an entire season with a torn rotator cuff.
The Green Bay Packers have signed defensive back Bashaud Breeland to add a veteran to take Davon House’s place after the cornerback was placed on injured reserve with a shoulder injury. A fifth-year player out of Clemson, Breeland played 60 games with 57 starts in four years with the Washington Redskins.
— The New England Patriots have placed running back Rex Burkhead on injured reserve, three days after he left the game against the Detroit Lions with a neck injury. The Patriots also placed linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley on IR. Running back Kenjon Barner and defensive end John Simon were signed to fill their spots on the roster.
— Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota, who hurt his elbow when hit in the season opener, will start against the Philadelphia Eagles even though he may be limited. Mariota is the Titans’ best option to start Sunday against the Eagles with backup QB Blaine Gabbert in the concussion protocol and Austin Davis still learning the Tennessee offense.
— The NFL's Super Bowl ticketing policies will be put under a microscope this week in a New Jersey courtroom. The state's Supreme Court will hear arguments Thursday in the case of a man who says the league violated state consumer fraud laws for the 2014 game at MetLife Stadium. Josh Finkelman says he had to pay more than double the $800 face value on the secondary market because the NFL made only 1% of the tickets available to the public.