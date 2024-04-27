Jose Soriano struggles as Angels drop series to Twins with blowout loss

Angels left fielder Taylor Ward can’t come up with the catch on a double hit by Minnesota’s Edouard Julien during the seventh inning of the Angels’ 16-5 loss Saturday at Angel Stadium.

Carlos Santana hit a home run in his third consecutive game and drove in four runs as the Minnesota Twins scored 10 times over the first four innings to extend their winning streak to six with a 16-5 victory over the Angels on Saturday night.

Max Kepler and Ryan Jeffers also hit home runs and Edouard Julien had three hits and three RBIs as the Twins improved to 7-1 following a five-game losing streak that included a three-game sweep by the Baltimore Orioles.

Twins starter Chris Paddack (2-1) wobbled a bit by giving up four runs on eight hits and a walk but went five innings.

Joe Adell hit a home run and drove in three runs for the Angels, who lost for the eighth time in their past nine games. Angels starter Jose Soriano (0-4) gave up four runs with three walks over a season-low 1 2/3 innings. He has walked 11 batters over his last three starts.

Outfielder Aaron Hicks pitched the ninth inning for the Angels, giving up Jeffers’s two-run homer.

The Twins loaded the bases three batters into the game but scored just once on Kepler’s walk. Alex Kirilloff, Julien and Trevor Larnach each drove in runs in the second inning for a 4-0 lead.

Santana had an RBI double in a three-run third inning and hit a three-run homer in the fourth for a 10-4 lead.

Angels starting pitcher Jose Soriano delivers against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning of a 16-5 loss Saturday at Angel Stadium. (Ryan Sun / Associated Press)

Adell’s third home run of the season for the Angels, a two-run shot, came in the second inning. He added an RBI single in the third.

Kepler hit a home run in the sixth inning and Julien had a two-run double off the top of the wall in left-center during a three-run seventh.

The Twins won a road series over the Angels for the first time since a three-game sweep in 2019.

Angels third baseman Miguel Sanó was out of the lineup against his former team with left knee soreness.

Up next

Twins: RHP Pablo Lopez (1-2, 4.39 ERA) will look to improve on a 5.49 ERA over his last four starts on Sunday.

Angels: LHP Reid Detmers (3-1, 2.12 ERA) is out to rebound from his worst start of the season when he gave up four runs Monday to the Orioles.