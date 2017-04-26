NFL report: Eli Manning's attorneys say memorabilia dealers pressured QB to settle case

Attorneys for New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning are trying to convince a judge that the dealers suing the two-time Super Bowl MVP tried to pressure him to settle a memorabilia lawsuit by releasing select notes that weren't related to the disputed goods.

Emails released by the court on Wednesday were part of a motion seeking sanctions and legal fees against one of the plaintiffs' attorneys after he released an email from Manning in 2010 that seemed to indicate he provided fake memorabilia rather than authentic game-used goods.

Manning angrily denied those allegations last week.

The lawsuit revolves around two pieces of equipment: a backup Super Bowl helmet from 2012 and another from the 2007-2008 season.

The memorabilia dealers suing Manning released a note sent by Manning to team equipment manager Joe Skiba, asking for two helmets that “can pass as game used.”

Manning's lawyers say that email is taken out of context and all of Manning's communications in context show he never provided inauthentic memorabilia.

An attorney for sports memorabilia collector Eric Inselberg on Wednesday insisted his client received a fake Manning backup helmet for the 2012 Super Bowl.

Inselberg sued Manning, Giants co-owner John Mara, memorabilia company Steiner Sports and others in 2014, alleging they engaged in a scam to sell fake game-worn equipment. He also asked that the NFL team be held responsible for the lies that led to his indictment on federal changes that ruined his business.

The lawsuit is scheduled to go to trial in September.

The Green Bay Packers have signed veteran offensive lineman Jahri Evans as they look to fill a hole up front left by the departure of free agent-right guard T.J. Lang. The 33-year-old Evans joins the Packers following 11 seasons in New Orleans, where he played 169 regular-season games since being drafted in the fourth round in 2006. The 169 games are the most played by an active NFL offensive lineman in that span. … Packers receiver Geronimo Allison has reached a deal with prosecutors to settle a misdemeanor marijuana possession charge. Allison will pay $330.50 to settle the charge after it was amended Tuesday to an ordinance violation. Allison could still face discipline, including possible suspension, under the NFL's substance abuse policy. …

The New York Jets have waived running back Brandon Burks, wide receiver Darius Jennings, long snapper Josh Latham, linebacker Jeff Luc and defensive lineman Julien Obioha. … Former Ohio State football star Gareon Conley says he plans to skip attending the NFL draft in person on Thursday and decried allegations that he raped a woman as “completely false.” No charges have been filed as police investigate claims made by a 23-year-old woman that he assaulted her in a Cleveland hotel on April 9. Conley was named in a police report that details the allegations but no information has been forwarded to prosecutors.