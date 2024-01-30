Rams receiver Demarcus Robinson sues over armed robbery at Hollywood hotel

Rams receiver Demarcus Robinson celebrates after a touchdown against the New Orleans Saints on Dec. 21 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

Rams receiver Demarcus Robinson is suing to recover the nearly $150,000 he says he lost in stolen jewelry after being robbed at gunpoint at a Hollywood hotel last fall.

Robinson filed a lawsuit against HLAND LLC in Los Angeles County Superior Court last week alleging negligence and liability over an incident he says occurred at the Lexen Hotel Hollywood Walk of Fame location (2018 N. Highland Ave.) in the early morning on Oct. 20.

According to the complaint, Robinson was unloading his belongings from a vehicle while a companion was checking them into the hotel. The eight-year NFL veteran entered the hotel through a side entrance, the filing says, and ran into the lobby after hearing footsteps behind him.

There, according to the lawsuit, Robinson was approached by two “armed and unidentified” men.

“The Armed Assailants physically threatened Plaintiff by brandishing guns and pointing them at Plaintiff’s head and body. The Armed Assailants threatened to murder Plaintiff,” the complaint reads. “The Armed Assailants robbed Plaintiff of valuable jewelry which Plaintiff had on his person at the time.”

Among the items stolen, according to the filing, were a diamond watch and two diamond chains. The lawsuit states that a police report was filed.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to The Times that an armed robbery occurred in the 2000 block of North Highland Avenue on Oct. 20 at approximately 12:40 a.m. and that two robbers armed with a handgun demanded the victim’s property, which was identified as jewelry.

The victim, whose name was not revealed by LAPD, complied and the robbers fled in a black SUV. One suspect was later identified, arrested and charged with a felony. The other person remains outstanding and unidentified.

Robinson had 26 catches for 371 yards with four touchdowns in his first season with the Rams in 2023.