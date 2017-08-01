NFL: Kam Chancellor signs to stay in Seattle

Kam Chancellor wore a wry grin, knowing that a day earlier when he was peppered about his contract status and future with the Seattle Seahawks that all those questions were about to be answered.

“I didn’t want to tell you all,” Chancellor said. “But I had an idea it was pretty close. Both sides were positive and it turned around great.”

The Seahawks’ starting strong safety signed a three-year extension Tuesday that will keep him with the only club he’s ever played for through the 2020 season. The new deal is worth up to $36 million with $25 million guaranteed, a hefty payday for a 29-year-old whose physical style of play has led to big hits but also a variety of injuries.

Chancellor has been Seattle’s starting strong safety since 2011. He is a two-time second-team All-Pro selection and a four-time Pro Bowler.

Tackle Ryan Clady, whose nine-year NFL career was checkered with injuries, is retiring from football.

Atlanta Falcons pass-rushing specialist Takkirist McKinley practiced for the first time with a surgically repaired shoulder. McKinley, drafted this year out of UCLA with the No. 26 pick, has been limited by the team while rehabbing from March 6 surgery for a torn labrum and fractured shoulder socket.

Baltimore Ravens tight end Crockett Gillmore is expected to miss the 2017 season after surgery for a torn medial collateral ligament in his right knee, which he injured Friday during practice.